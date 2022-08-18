Chamisa Aide Lands Top Harare City Portfolio

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Opposition CCC Harare ward 16 Councilor, Danford Ngadziore, has been elected the Small to Medium Enterprises Committee Chairperson.

Ngadziore landed the post this week.

Among other issues, his committee will be charged with the welfare and rights of vendors in and around the capital.

Ngadziore said he would serve the City with passion.

He posted on his social media platforms Thursday accepting the responsibilty:

Hello Facebook Family,

I am delighted to inform you that I”m now the City of Harare Small to Medium Enterprises SMSs Committee Chairperson. The goal is to contribute to the developmental issues of our City. I remain committed to serving with your support.

Lead @nelsonchamisa https://t.co/mX7KXtkQ7G

https://www.facebook.com/dngadziore

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...