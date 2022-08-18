Chamisa Targets Gokwe-Kabuyunu Seat

By- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said it was confident of snatching back the Gokwe-Kabuyuni Parliamentary seat.

The battle for the seat is set for August 27, 2022.

The by-election, which is a result of the death of former MP Leonard Chikomba in a road accident near Chitekete business centre on May 28, 2022, is pitting Zanu PF’s Spencer Tshuma and CCC’s Costin Muguti, who won the same seat in 2008.

Midlands CCC interim provincial chairperson Josiah Makombe told The Mirror that his party is buoyed by Zanu PF’s failure to deliver on election promises made in the last 42 years.

Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF were futile.

“We have high chances of winning the forthcoming by-elections. We have been on the ground campaigning for the constituency since 2018, and we are sustained by Zanu PF’s failure to deliver on any of its promises since independence.

“Zanu PF has failed the people of Kabuyuni in areas like roads, water, schools, health and even the mobile network coverage.

“It will be a miracle if Zanu-PF wins in such a situation where everyone is crying,” he said.

Muguti won by 7 234 votes against Chikomba’s 7 156 votes in 2008.

CCC has already won three out of five Parliamentary seats in by-elections held in the Midlands Province in March this year following recalls by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

CCC won the Kwekwe – Mbizo, Kwekwe Central and Mkoba constituencies and lost Mberengwa South and Gokwe Central seats.

-Masvingo Mirror

