David Matsanga’s Comment On IEBC Election Results | FULL TEXT

Spread the love

CHEBUKATI GREW A CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE WITHIN THE IEBC, MUST BE INVESTIGATED AND CHARGED FOR CRIMES BORDERING NATIONAL SECURITY

1. I fully support the 4 commissioner of the IEBC. I have followed all the IEBC. BAD deeds of Wafula Chebukati before they joined and after the joined the I EBC. I told Kenyans that if I were a Kenyan, I would not allow Wafula Chebukati EVER to handle any ELECTION anywhere on EARTH. The detectable and dramatic disintegration of the IEBC and bungling of the just concluded elec tion by the Wafula Chebukati of IEBC was a conjectured calamity in waiting.

2. By hook or crook, Wafula Chebukati and his racket had a vile odyssey and expedition to hand over victory to Dr William Ruto. Irregularities were bound to happen, for man who brings home ant-infested faggots should not complain if he is visited by lizards.

3. Let me state here that for the umpteenth time, I raised concerns about IEBC under Wafula Chebukati, but all my pleas fell on deaf ears, nobody could take heed.

4. I will take credit for having raised concerns about IEBC and Chebukati, for I have been vindicated. Just like Chinua Achebe once imped, “The lizard that jumped from the high iroko tree to the ground said he would praise himself if no one else did so.

5. The ill-fated IEBC is a mangled wreck now, with 4 Commissioners against Chebukati and the other 2, I can without any shadow of doubt reiterate that an inevitable constitutional crisis is looming in Kenya. The relationship between Chebukati and the other 4 is broken down.

6. The reckless and foolhardy decision by the IEBC Chairman to run the Commission in a clandestine state of secrecy has borne the bitter fruits, for its tantamount if not manifest that this election has found its way through the windows of the Supreme Court.

7. All said and done, at the end of the day, the most interrogating questions will be: Does Kenya have the resources to conduct a rerun? Will the Azimio brigade oblige to have the same taunted and tainted Commission to conduct the repeat election?

8. I further pose this question that will the people who have lost confidence in the IEBC wake up at the crack of dawn to go queue on the voting lines again? Your guess is as good as mine, the conduct of IEBC in this and past elections leaves a lot to be desired for. If it where Japan Wafula should have got a SWORD

9. When I came to Kenya 17 years ago on the invitation of late President Kibaki to help in the ICC cases, the country was precariously dancing at the edge of a precipice. I bold told a stand to support my African brothers.

10. It must be said that the strong and glaring ethnic fault lines had sparked tension across the country and a civil conflict was a ticking time bomb, all these precipitated by bungled elections of 2007. The situation was almost the same where nobody knew the winner including the Chairman of ECK.

11. Unfortunately, it seems Kenya has over the time backpedaled all the progress achieved in fixing the rag-tag electoral and legal system, the decay that ate up the defunct ECK seems to have caught up with IEBC along the way. What a sad state of affairs!

12. Even more bamboozling is the meddling in the electoral process by foreign players and some of Kenya’s neighbors who have been aiding the criminalities at IEBC. A criminal enterprise has grown around the Chairman of IEBC Wafula Chebukati.

13. I must be candid on this matter and say the truth, by which I shall be set free. Starting from Aden Duale, his brother Abbas Duale, Chirchir, a foreign retired General based in a brig outing state things have become terrible.

14. The scheme is wider than perceived and portrays a show of blatant mafia operations. From the imaginary ballot printing in Greece, the purchase of USA BVR kits, the purchase of satellite phones, the transfer of data using Chebukati ‘s son Company which was instrumental in concealing the APIs of the BVR kits, the open perversion of the entire systems has gone on unabated.

15. As an African and an Anglican Church goes let me be honest and say that I choose to stand with truth than to DIE begging mercy from Ruto. As Plato once said, “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light”. I am not afraid of light or darkness I only fear GOD.

16. I am not a prophet of doom, but I can tell the world that unless things change and SANITY is restored in IEBC thing could go badly in Kenya. I want to assure you as sure as the sun will rise from the East tomorrow and set in the West, Kenya could be headed to a CONSTITUTIONAL crisis.

17. I want to tell the truth. I am Gentile preaching to the Jews. Whether by its people or powers that be, whatever Wafula Chebukati did touched on national security risk. It has now divided the country sharply in the middle. The country is paralyzed. The silent majority may not talk about it but that’s the truth of the matter.

18. It’s now becoming clear that elections in Africa have degenerated into a decoy and an empty object of strife and conflict. At this point, I have nothing but to hope Kenya redeems itself through the Supreme Court, otherwise the country could be headed to constitutional crisis.

19. To put it in a nutshell, I will stand by President

Uhuru Kenyatta up to the end. I will narrate the and quote Julius Caesar famous words, that his death was not important but the destruction of the Roman Empire was what worried him more at that time.

20. I want to say that I came, entered the stage, played my best part and I won on IEBC. I will continue documenting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Legacy up to the end. Just like Julius Caesar, I came, I saw, I conquered.

21. WAFULA CHEBUKATI AND HIS CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE IN IEBC MUST BE INVESTIGATED TO SAVE FUTURE INTEGRITY OF ELECTIONS IN KENYA AND AFRICA.

23. VENI, VIDI, VICI.

Thanks

Dr. David Mazi Nyekorach -Matsanga

FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN

PAN AFRICAN FORUM LTD

LONDON UNITED KINGDOM

17.08.2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...