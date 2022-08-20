State Agents Bash Zanu PF Activist For Humiliating Mohadi

SHURUGWI – A Shurugwi youth who squared off with Zanu PF vice president Kembo Mohadi at a public meeting at Chachacha Grounds in Shurugwi South on Tuesday chewed more than he could swallow as he was pulled away from the crowd and severely assaulted by security agents and Zanu PF activists.

Cuthbert Ngwenya who said that he is a Zanu Pf district chairman at Hwinya Village confirmed the incident to The Mirror and said he could not walk after the assault. He bemoaned the fact that he was beaten for merely expressing his views at a meeting.

“VP Mohadi asked for comments from the floor at the end of his speech and I raised my hand and expressed my honest opinion on the issue, and I am shocked that I was severely beaten for that.

“I was taken to Donga Police station where I was assaulted on my backside with switches and truncheons. My buttocks are swollen. I can hardly walk. The people who assaulted me included District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members, Police officers and Mohadi’s security details.

“I reported the case at Tongogara Police station on Thursday, and a docket was opened. The case is under investigation,” said Ngwenya.

The Mirror has a copy of the Police report in its hands.

Several people who were at the meeting confirmed the incident but declined to comment saying that the matter is sensitive and people can disappear.

Midlands Province Police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said he is not aware of the issue.

The incident happened at a meeting called by Mohadi to mobilise chiefs, village heads and resettlement area chairpersons to strike a working relationship between them and the party’s DCC. After his speech, Mohadi then asked the meeting if there was anyone who could not work with the DCC.

Ngwenya stood up and said yes. He declared to Mohadi that people were not willing and were not going to work with the DCC.

Mohadi called Ngwenya to the front to give reasons for his answer but the latter was grabbed and whisked away from the meeting as he was just about to receive the mic. He was severely assaulted by security agents and DCC members, he told The Mirror.

“I have been sent by President Mnangagwa to ask chiefs and other traditional leaders to work with the DCC because the people belong to you. Is there anyone with a problem working with the DCC in preparation for the elections?” asked Mohadi.

Ngwenya shot up and answered.

“Yes, we have problems with the DCC. We are not going to work with that structure,” said Ngwenya.

There was a momentary silence before Mohadi called Ngwenya to the front to explain why he could not work with the DCCs. He never came back to the meeting.- The Mirror

