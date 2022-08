Zanu PF Chief Whip Plots Coup Against Mnangagwa

By- Zanu PF chief whip, Pupurai Togarepi has been accused of seeking support from opposition MPs to stage a coup against President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa revealed this to ZimEye Friday.

According to Mliswa, Togarepi has chaired a caucus meeting comprising opposition members where they discussed government business.

Mliswa said this had never happened and suspected Togarepi was plotting a coup.

