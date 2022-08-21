Kaitano Tembo’s Sekhukhune United Hold Mighty Brazilians

Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo has been showered with praise for his half time team talk which turned the game around in their impressive 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns today.

With the defending champions leading 1-0 at the interval through Namibian hotshot Peter Shalulile’s 45th minute opener, the Zimbabwean tactician delivered a watershed team talk which resulted in his charges coming back into the game.

Babika Nono restored parity just after the restart through man of the match Linda Mntambo and the midfielder lauded Tembo.

“In the first half we gave them all the respect, we kept chasing, we gave the all the possession,” he told SuperSport TV after the game.

“At half-time in the change room, the coach made it clear that we need to be fearless, we need to take the game to them. We’re playing at home, we’ve got nothing to loose. Our second-half performance was really good,” he added.

Sekhukhune did not sit back against a star-studded Masandawa and went toe to toe with them, something which Tembo was happy about.

“For me, I like playing a pressing game because when you playing a pressing game you force your opponents to make mistakes,” the former Dynamos defender said after the game.

From the word go, we went in there, they made a mistake on transition then we scored. So that is my kind of game, I don’t like to sit back and I’m happy with how the lads reacted in the second half,” added Tembo.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

