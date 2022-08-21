US$5 Fine For Littering

By A Correspondent- Masvingo City Council has resolved to introduce a US$5 littering fine as part of its efforts to arrest litterbugs in the city.

The Health, Housing and Environmental Services Committee recommended the Chief Health Officer to refer to the Finance and General Purposes Committee, the introduction of an anti-littering fine.

“It was proposed and agreed that council should introduce a littering fine of USD$5 in the city to reduce rampant littering in the Central Business District. The idea was accepted in principle,” reads part of the committee minutes.

In another development, the city council turned down the offer by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to procure fire tenders on behalf of local authorities opting for the procurement of refuse and tipper trucks.

According to the Finance and General Purposes Committee, the members said that the purchase of a fire tender was not a priority to the city.

Consideration was given to the report of the Acting Finance Director on the letter from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works advising that the Government will procure fire tenders on behalf of local authorities utilising the 2022 devolution fund allocations.

“The City of Masvingo would get two fire tenders at a cost of USD464 396 each. The 2022 devolution allocation was ZWL$253 107 300 and council was being advised to re-prioritise the devolution funds to accommodate the cost of the fire tenders.

“The committee raised concern that fire tenders were not a priority to the City of Masvingo. The city was in need of refuse trucks, tipper trucks, grader and ambulances.

The committee counter-proposed that the Government should consider procuring two refuse trucks, a tipper truck, grader and an ambulance for the City of Masvingo using the devolution funds in place of the fire tenders,” noted the report.

Commenting on the two developments, Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Association (MURRA) spokesperson Mr Godfrey Mtimba applauded the move by the local authority to introduce fines but called on the city fathers to revise the amount saying the amount was too steep to residents who were struggling to make ends meets.

He said they should consider increasing the number of litter bins in the city as they were few.

-Sunday News

