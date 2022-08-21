ZACC Gets Leeway To Seize Wadyajena’s Haulage Fleet

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has been granted power to seize 22 assets including haulage trucks belonging to troubled Gokwe-Nembudziya parliamentarian Justice Mayor Wadyajena following his arrest on charges of fraud and money laundering.

In a warrant of search and seizure from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption commission, 24 assets were listed for attachment, majority of which are trucks he allegedly acquired using the US$5 Million stolen from state owned COTTCO.

According to warrant of search and seizure, the trucks will be used as exhibit in a criminal docket against Wadyajena and his company Mayor Logistics Private Limited.

ZACC will also seize Wadyajena’s controversial lamborghini which had become a menace to Borrowdale Brooke residents due to the noise and speeding in the neighborhood.

