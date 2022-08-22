Chamisa Warms Up For Kariba Rally

By James Gwati- CCC President Nelson Chamisa is planning for the weekend Kariba thank you rally amid reports that the police had banned the scheduled meeting.

The party posted on its various social media platforms announcing the preparations.

They want to celebrate the party’s victory in the recently-held Ward 5 by-election.

to thank the masses for Voting Change. This is just the beginning of better Days. 28 August Nyamhunga Stadium.

The party at the weekend said that the police told them that the CCC supporters should not toy-toy in any procession, on foot or using motor vehicles.

The rally will be held on 28 August 2022 at Nyamhunga Stadium in the resort town.

