Has DJ Fantan Married Again?- PICTURES

By Showbiz Reporter | Has DJ Fantan struck it again!? The man was still to speak at the time of writing after scores of Zimbabweans at the weekend threw up celebrations announcing that the beat producer has tied the knot. PICTURES

Has DJ Fantan @ChillspotRcordz struck it again!? The man was still to speak at the time of writing after scores of Zimbabweans at the weekend threw up celebrations announcing that the beat producer has tied the knot. pic.twitter.com/61UYABQ20w — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 22, 2022

