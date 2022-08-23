CCC Twitter Account Hacked?
23 August 2022
By James Gwati- The opposition CCC has announced that they had engaged Twitter over their social media platform, which went down.
Fadzayi Mahere, the party’s spokesperson, made the announcement recently.
She said:
Please note that the @CCCZimbabwe Twitter page is currently down. We have engaged
with a view to ensuring normal transmission is restored expeditiously & we can get back to keeping you empowered, educated & informed. Kindly bear with us while we attend to this.