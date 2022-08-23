CCC Twitter Account Hacked?

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC has announced that they had engaged Twitter over their social media platform, which went down.

Fadzayi Mahere, the party’s spokesperson, made the announcement recently.

She said:

Please note that the @CCCZimbabwe Twitter page is currently down. We have engaged

@Twitter

with a view to ensuring normal transmission is restored expeditiously & we can get back to keeping you empowered, educated & informed. Kindly bear with us while we attend to this.

🟡Please note that the @CCCZimbabwe twitter page is currently down. We have engaged @Twitter with a view to ensuring normal transmission is restored expeditiously & we can get back to keeping you empowered, educated & informed. Kindly bear with us while we attend to this. pic.twitter.com/obJoSCnTbh — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 20, 2022

