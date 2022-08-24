Mutare City Queens FC Hit By Bedroom Scandal

By Fanuel Chinowaita | Sex scandal Rocks Mutare City Queens Women’s Soccer team as its Coach Mr Vhoi and Mutare Sports Officer Norman Nyaude are allegedly misusing their office to sexually abuse young girls who want to be included in the first team.

This was reported by a whistleblower who asked for anonymity. The whistleblower alleged that the Coach and the sports officer select players who have accepted to sleep with them especially when going for away games.

They added saying the Coach and the sports officer choose a team of old guards who would have trained once or never trained just to satisfy their sexual desires.

They said, “Mutare City Council women’s soccer team Mutare City Queens have been rocked by sex for game time.

“Whenever they are playing away some new girls of under 18, who refused to bed the Coach are not included in the team despite them having trained the whole week.

“The coach Vhoi and Mutare Sports Officer Mr Norman Nyaude chooses the team and the team will be comprised of old guard who would have trained once or never trained so that they go on honey noon trips.

“The team manager Mary Chakandinakira have no say as she can not override Nyaude who seems to be everything in the women’s team.

“Those who refuse the coach or Nyaude’s advances are demoted to the Division One team. That is why you see the team performing badly away from home. They leave other players and make room for themselves and their honey cobs.”

Furthermore, another reliable source reviewed that there is a girl who left the team after rejected the coach. There is an evidence of text messages Vhoi sent to her.

“There is one girl who quitted after she rejected the coach. She was harrased and sidelined. She reported the matter to Nyaude, Chakandinakira and one Sanyangore and no action was taken aganist coach Vhoi”, she said.

This reporter failed to get finer details from Chaka for she was blue ticking and failed to respond. Mr Nyaude and the Coach were also not available.

Meanwhile, some supporters and players are calling for the dismissal of coach Vhoi and Norman Nyaude.

