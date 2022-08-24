Zanu PF Disrupts Chamisa Meeting

By James Gwati- Violent Zanu PF thugs have disrupted a CCC meeting in Wedza’s Seke district.

CCC posted on social media that the thugs came in trucks and beat up their supporters.

Posted CCC:

Violence broke out in Seke today where three truckloads of Zanu PF thugs disrupted another meeting that was to be addressed by Change Champion in Chief,

@nelsonchamisa

. Allan Kunaka & Brighton Chipunga were badly injured. A car was smashed. Police reports are being made.

Wedza turned into a terror zone! The signs of a desperate regime.

The signs of a desperate regime. pic.twitter.com/Q49EuY0bLI — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) August 24, 2022

