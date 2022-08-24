Featured National
Zanu PF Disrupts Chamisa Meeting
24 August 2022
By James Gwati- Violent Zanu PF thugs have disrupted a CCC meeting in Wedza’s Seke district.

CCC posted on social media that the thugs came in trucks and beat up their supporters.

Posted CCC:

Violence broke out in Seke today where three truckloads of Zanu PF thugs disrupted another meeting that was to be addressed by Change Champion in Chief, 

@nelsonchamisa

. Allan Kunaka & Brighton Chipunga were badly injured. A car was smashed. Police reports are being made.

Wedza turned into a terror zone! The signs of a desperate regime.