Zanu PF Disrupts Chamisa Meeting
24 August 2022
By James Gwati- Violent Zanu PF thugs have disrupted a CCC meeting in Wedza’s Seke district.
CCC posted on social media that the thugs came in trucks and beat up their supporters.
Posted CCC:
Violence broke out in Seke today where three truckloads of Zanu PF thugs disrupted another meeting that was to be addressed by Change Champion in Chief,
. Allan Kunaka & Brighton Chipunga were badly injured. A car was smashed. Police reports are being made.
Wedza turned into a terror zone! The signs of a desperate regime.