President Chamisa In Charge Of Uzumba

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has completed a rigorous outreach programme in Uzumba Constituency.

Analysts say the fact that President Chamisa has managed to make headways into the volatile area shows the wind of change is blowing across the country.

Uzumba is widely regarded as a no go area for perceived Zanu PF opponents.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“I have been in UZUMBA for the past two days! Yellow is everywhere.

A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…#FakaPressure.”

