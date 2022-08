Businessman Ajara has found out that his girlfriend is cheating with a VID Officer. The VID Officer was badly beaten by thugs hired by Ajara.

Ajara owns Ajara Steel and Ajara Trucking, he is connected to Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri.