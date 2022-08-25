Zanu Pf Stalwarts At It Again

By A Correspondent- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s convoy was reportedly attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Mashonaland East province on Tuesday and yesterday.

On Tuesday, his convoy was attacked when he made a surprise visit to Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP).

UMP is traditionally known as a Zanu PF stronghold, with the ruling party garnering thousands of votes during elections.

Chamisa, who had a small entourage, visited political hotspots such as Mutawatawa, Chitsungo and Mazowe Bridge, where he held meetings with stakeholders.

CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya and CCC Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Anthony Mutodza were accompanying Chamisa.

CCC members were reportedly assaulted at Nhakiwa Growth Point for entertaining Chamisa.

Yesterday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said Chamisa’s convoy was also attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Hwedza district.

“Zanu is petrified by our programme and has resultantly unleashed terror in the entire Hwedza area. Violence broke out leading to the abduction of one of our members, Tonderai Bhuka. We have engaged the police and we are in the process of locating him,” Siziba said.

“It was clear these are Zanu PF people. This is something that we cannot accept because we are a legitimate political party. We encountered over 11 roadblocks on our way from Harare. However, we remain focused on the central objectives, which are continuing to mobilise Zimbabweans and create a credible alternative.”

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.

In October 2021, Chamisa survived alleged assassination attempts when his convoy was attacked in Masvingo and Mutare.

Chamisa had embarked on whirlwind “meet-the-people” tours across the country to drum up support for his party.

