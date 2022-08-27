President Chamisa Condemns Victimization Of Journalists

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa, has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop abusing holy places.

Mr Mnangagwa has a penchant for speaking at church gatherings.

On Thursday he seized an apostolic sect gathering.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Friday, President Chamisa accused Mr Mnangagwa of blasphemy.

He also challenged the regime to stop abusing traditional leaders.

” Our chiefs are in trouble, our kraal heads are in trouble…

The level of violence is shocking.On Thursday we were attacked by men with guns .

All the same change is unstoppable. We salute the people of Gokwe for refusing to be intimidated by the regime.

To our surprise, July Moyo and Larry Mavhima were directing police operations,” said President Chamisa.

