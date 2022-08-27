VID Boss Caught With Business Tycoon’s Wife

Spread the love

A MAN, believed to be a Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) official, was severely bashed for allegedly dating the wife of a prominent Harare businessman.

In a video circulating on social media, the man is seen bleeding from the mouth and being hit by unidentified men.

The victim has been identified as Dzikamai Musiza.

Although the area could not be established, the man was seated on a couch, surrounded by five people, and being ordered to apologise to the businessman (name withheld) for dating his wife.

He pleaded with them to forgive him and to stop the savage attack.

“Taura kuti urikukumbira ruregerero rwei? Taura kuti wakanyenga amaiguru,” a male voice is heard saying. Police are on record discouraging people from pursuing mob justice.- H-Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...