UK ZANU PF Official Ties The Knot

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The UK ZANU PF official Cde Hilton Fungai Kudakwashe Mabhurukwa tied the knot with his new found angel Victoria Walker.

The blissful flamboyant day was attended by several important people. The ZANU PF UK chairperson Cde Muneyinazvo Xavier Zavare who was accompanied by the chief executive of the The Southern African Times Cde Farai Muvhuti who officiated the ceremony displaying his public speaking skills.

Other comrades who attended the wedding were Cde Musukutwa from Leeds cde Ruzvidzo from Sheffield. Mrs Marylyn Mavaza accompanied Dr Mavaza and Cde Matidaishe Mavaza.

Cde Mabhurukwa is a businessman and a senior ZANU PF official.

