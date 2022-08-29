President Chamisa Kariba Rally Pictures, Highlights

I’M IN KARIBA FOR A THANK YOU RALLY. We thank Kariba for voting for change in the recent by-elections- Advocate Nelson Chamisa

The Champion in Chief, President Nelson Chamisa is in Kariba. Thank you fellow compatriots in Mashonaland West for embracing the Change project.

Our Change Champion in Chief, Adv @nelsonchamisa arrived at Nyamhunga Stadium where thousands of citizens gathered for the Yellow Kariba #ThankYouRally. We thank the citizens for their continued vote of confidence in the Yellow Movement. All hands on deck for 2023- CCC

President Chamisa rally at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba

