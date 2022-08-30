National
Biti Fumes Over Systematic Stripping Of Zim Assets
30 August 2022
Spread the love

1)The Mnangwagwa regime is systematically presiding over massive asset stripping through opaque privatization transactions.The beneficiaries are a new oligarch being created by Mnangwagwa.Chief among Mnangwagwa s oligarchs are Kuda Tagwirei,Simon Rudland Rottonbach &many others

2)Zim Alloys ,Bindura Nickel, First Mutual Life ,ZBHoldings, Jena-Golden Kopje-Elvington& Sabi Gold Mines , Petrotrade , ZUPCO ,ZISCO ,Fidelity Refineries are all assets that have been siphoned off or are being siphoned off. This is outside Parliament& outside the PAZ framework

3)To the extent that public assets are part of Zim balance sheet , there can never be any disposal of a public asset without parliamentary approval Oligarchs &cartels like Tagwirei who are amassing public assets must know that theft is not permanent .Zim will get its assets back