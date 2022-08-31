Time To End Presecution Of Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has urged Zimbabweans to unite in the fight against presecution.

According to Ostallos, Zanu PF antics will not stop the people’s struggle.

Read statement below:

SOLIDARITY IN PRACTICE:

Today ( Tuesday) President Nelson Chamisa and the CCC family spent hours in court with Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala who was denied bail.

16 CCC activists have spent 69 days in a pre trial detention.

We must unite together as a people to call an end to this persecution.

No one is safe as the state has turned against everyone.

We thank everyone who came today in show of solidarity.

This is who we are- we stand shoulder to shoulder in a bid to win Zimbabwe for Change.

