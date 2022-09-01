Chipangano Hijacks Free Job Sikhala Campaign

By-Former Chipangano ring leader and Ex-Zanu PF youth boss Jim Kunaka, has hijacked the CCC campaign against the continued persecution of Job Sikhala.

Chipangano is a Mbare-based Zanu PF militia that used to terrorise opposition supporters during the late Robert Mugabe.

Sikhala has been languishing in prison for over two months after his arrest in Nyatsime for representing the family of his murdered party activist, Moreblessing Ali.

The police said Sikhala incited violence.

Since his arrest, there have been calls for the state to grant the CCC deputy chairman bail.

Jim Kunaka on Wednesday said CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was not doing enough to push for Sikhala’s release.

Kunaka made the remarks at a news conference under the banner of the newly formed Friends of Job Sikhala Solidarity Trust.

He said:

We know the dynamics of power in CCC. There is one who is afraid that Job Sikhala will take power away from him.

Gentlemen, when we have reached such a critical stage, let us forget about power. It’s useless to want power, sacrificing one of your own, simply because you are afraid they will overtake you.

All MPs are quiet, going to parliament business drinking tea, mixing and mingling with the likes of Ziyambi Ziyambi, failing to tell that minister of justice to remove his hand he put in the judiciary.

Kunaka said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was manipulating the courts to keep opposition members in jail.

He urged CCC to step aside if they were finding it difficult to rescue Sikhala saying “the real citizens will take the lead and will see if Sikhala will not be released from prison.”

