Man Falls Unconscious While Attempting To Steal Econet Diesel

MASVINGO-A Harare man who attempted to steal diesel from an Econet transformer at Tungamirai Farm in Gutu was nabbed after he hit his head on a rock and fell unconscious as he attempted to run away from guard dogs.

Kenneth Dudzai (23) is admitted at Masvingo General Hospital and his case was postponed in absentia by Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima.- Masvingo Mirror

