Mphoko Son Arrested For “Rape”

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son has been arrested by police in Bulawayo .

Mr Siqokoqela Mphoko is facing

rape charges.He is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

“Siqokoqela Mphoko was this morning arrested by police in Bulawayo and will appear in court today. He was arrested over rape charges and that is all we can release as information,” police said in a statement published by a State paper.

In a video clip posted on Ezra Tshisa Sibanda’s Facebook, Mphoko said :

“Good morning to everybody, my name is Siqokoqela Mphoko. A praying man, a God-fearing man and a family man. Today… Yesterday actually, I was called to the Hillside Police Station and a rape charge laid against me. No investigations were done, but that’s still fine. Yesterday, I ran away from the police station because I felt that there was no fairness in my case. I felt that things were not done properly and I felt that there was a hand behind it that is not Government.

I believe in the judiciary system, so now I’m on my way to Hillside Police Station to hand myself in as we speak. I’m asking for your prayers and I’m asking for your support.

I thank you for your love and your understanding. Thank you, God bless, you.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...