12y Old Electrocuted At Agricultural Show

The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a 12 year old boy was electrocuted after he touched the metal body of an electric swing known as paratrooper on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Luna Park, Harare.

The victim died upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

In a statement, the ZRP said, investigations are in progress.

