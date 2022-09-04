Exposed: Regalia Donning Zanu PF Members Granted Free Access To Harare Agricultural Show

Spread the love

Zanu PF members were on Friday last week granted free access to the Harare Agricultural Show in order to ululate and cheer President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart Mogkweetsi Masisi as they officially opened the show.

According to leaked chats from a Zanu PF WhatsApp group, party members donning regalia were given free transport and free access to the show despite Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) charging the rest of the public to get into the exhibition park.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...