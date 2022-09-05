ZOCC Sets Up Provincial Structures- 25 Members Elected

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Online Content Creators (ZOCC) has successfully established provincial structures after 25 members were elected to represent the association across the country’s 10 provinces.

According to article 1, section 4 of the ZOCC constitution, the provinces are called chapters and are defined by the geographical landscapes.

The 25 members were elected and endorsed to represent five (5) chapters – Northern, Southern, Eastern, Midlands and Central chapters as enshrined in the association’s constitution.

Meanwhile, Harare content creators are however not part of the chapter leadership due to their huge numbers and local influence, hence can only be represented in the upcoming national executive election, while Chitungwiza and areas around are represented under the central chapter.

These chapters cover the whole nation and are mandated to drive the interest of all members (both existing and potential) towards growth, capacitation and strengthening of the association.

This democratic gesture is aimed at achieving our internal devolution of power which gives full autonomy to various chapter leadership, to make key decisions affecting their areas of influence.

The chapters’ leadership are also mandated to recruit, capacitate and support local membership as they feed into the national structures.

As part of its mandate to capacitate its membership, ZOCC will in the coming weeks host the first chapter training under UNESCO and another joint partnership with Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) at national level.

These will kickstart many upcoming programs which will be focusing on professionalizing and capacitating all members of the association across the nation.

ZOCC is an association comprised of more than 180 active online content creators who have ultimate copyrights to their content. These include bloggers, vloggers and Social Media practitioners animators and digital creatives who are guided by a digital media code of ethics, which they all must abide to.

The recently elected leadership are as follows:

Northern Chapter:

Chapter director : Sheperd Chabata

Deputy director: Kudakwashe Vhenge

Chapter secretary: Alice Umali

Chapter organizer : Marsha Sengwe

Programs manager : Spanyoge Madziwa

Central Chapter:

Chapter Director : Phil Jambaya

Deputy Chapter Director: Sofia Mapuranga

Chapter Secretary: Yvonne Muchaka

Chapter Organizer: Nyasha Chuma

Chapter programs manager: Brian Nkiwane

Eastern Chapter

Chapter Director: Kenneth Matimaire

Deputy Chapter Director: Mathambo Ngoma

Secretary: Jacqueline Muchazoreka

Organiser: Abel Mavura

Programs Manager: Shingi Vambe

Southern Chapter

Chapter Director : Mduduzi Mathuthu Chapter Deputy Director : Reinhard Ncube

3: Chapter Secretary : Innocent Honest Mungindi

Chapter Organiser : Princess Sibanda Chapter Projects Manager: Walter Ndlovu

Midlands Chapter

Chapter Director: Mathew Takaona

Deputy Chapter Director: Mlambo

Chapter Secretary: Learnmore Nyoni

The Chapters’ leadership term will expire in 5 years. Meanwhile, the national executive election will be conducted soon whose term spans over three years.

Toneo Rutsito

(For and on behalf of ZOCC)

Chairpersons

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...