Drogba To Visit Zimbabwe

Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba has followed up on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tweet after their meeting in Rwanda by confirming that he will be visiting Zimbabwe.

Social media was awash with pictures of Mnangagwa and Drogba with Zimbabweans expressing mixed feelings.

@edmnangagwa great to meet Dear Mister Président and looking forward to coming to Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/pJLrGubs0l — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) September 6, 2022

Political commentator Jealousy Mawarire has mocked Mnangagwa saying the Zimbabwe leader is obsessed with having photos with successful people.

“Madiro anoita vaMnangagwa kutogwa mapikicha nevanhu kunotaridza kuti ivo munhu nje asinawo chaakaita muupenyu arikutsvaga mbiri nekuzvikwanisa-kwanisa pese pese. I haven’t seen any president, anywhere akafumuka sababa ava,” said Mawarire.

