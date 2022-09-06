Drogba To Visit Zimbabwe
Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba has followed up on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tweet after their meeting in Rwanda by confirming that he will be visiting Zimbabwe.
Social media was awash with pictures of Mnangagwa and Drogba with Zimbabweans expressing mixed feelings.
Political commentator Jealousy Mawarire has mocked Mnangagwa saying the Zimbabwe leader is obsessed with having photos with successful people.
“Madiro anoita vaMnangagwa kutogwa mapikicha nevanhu kunotaridza kuti ivo munhu nje asinawo chaakaita muupenyu arikutsvaga mbiri nekuzvikwanisa-kwanisa pese pese. I haven’t seen any president, anywhere akafumuka sababa ava,” said Mawarire.