President Chamisa Congratulates William Ruto

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has congratulated Dr William Ruto on being the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

In a statement on Twitter, President Chamisa urged the new administration of the Republic of Kenya to serve citizens with honour.

“I congratulate President Elect H.E Dr @WilliamsRuto on being declared 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya. Saluting all Kenyans for upholding peace.

I applaud Kenya’s institutions for shepherding the electoral process and wish the new administration the best.#GodBlessKenya.”

President Chamisa called for peace and tolerance in Zimbabwe

“WE ARE ALL ZIMBABWEANS. And we all want and deserve the same thing; a happy, peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe. Our more immediate goal is to build and transform this giant nation great. We will turn Zimbabwe great. A country that works and delivers for all. #FreeWiwa #Nyatsime16.

Extremely concerned by reports from Chikurubi maximum prison regarding the health condition of Hon @JobSikhala1.Just been in touch with the family who are equally and extremely concerned. We continue to pray and fight for the release of all the @Nyatsime16 political prisoners.”

