BREAKING: Chelsea Head Coach Thomas Tuchel Fired
7 September 2022
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel.
It is understood the decision is not to do with Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last night and that his future was already concluded.
The German, 49, has left Stamford Bridge just seven matches into the season, following a 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Chelsea are hoping to appoint a new coach quickly, possibly before their next game against Fulham on Saturday.
Nobody is waiting in the wings as a replacement and the interim coaching staff will take charge for the next couple of days.