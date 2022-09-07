BREAKING: Chelsea Head Coach Thomas Tuchel Fired

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel.

It is understood the decision is not to do with Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last night and that his future was already concluded.

The German, 49, has left Stamford Bridge just seven matches into the season, following a 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea are hoping to appoint a new coach quickly, possibly before their next game against Fulham on Saturday.

Nobody is waiting in the wings as a replacement and the interim coaching staff will take charge for the next couple of days.

BREAKING: Chelsea sack Head Coach Thomas Tuchel 🔵❌ pic.twitter.com/VQCFEz62Wf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 7, 2022

