Bill Antonio To Play For Mechelen Under 23

The 20-year-old Zimbabwean player Bill Antonio signed a two year contract with an option for another 2 years at Belgium’s KV Mechelen with the club announcing that he will play in their under 23.

“Bill is a fast right wing with an action in the feet,” says sporting director Tom Caluwé. “To integrate, he will play with our U23 at the beginning.”

Bill Antonio

Antonio comes over from the PE Academy in Harare and played his matches at Dynamos FC Harare. He also made his debut for the national team last year.

