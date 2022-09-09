CCC Calls For Mass Protests

By- The opposition CCC secretary general, Chalton Hwende has called for mass protests to push for the release of Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, and 14 other party’s activists.

Sikhala, Sithole and 14 others have been in remand prison for almost three months.

Hwende, said if the “Nyatsime 16” are not released from prison soon, they may die.

He posted on Twitter:

The situation of our MPs Hon Job Sikhala & Godfrey Sithole, plus the Nyatsime Cdes is very depressing.

If we don’t act, these Cdes will not be released soon and some might even die in detention.

Political prisoners require either mass action or political engagement to be released.

Last week, Sikhala fell sick in his D Class detention cell reserved for dangerous criminals amid unconfirmed reports he was poisoned.

