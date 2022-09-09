Queen Elizabeth Used To Stay Near Mnangagwa’s Notorious Farm in Kwekwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa at his notorious farm in Kwekwe

When I was born in Rhodesia 1972 the Queen had already ruled for 20 years …. She used to stay in Que Que during her visits to Rhodesia … I remember seeing her as a little girl of 8 years old in Que Que Town then …There was a parade of marching and horses and other festive activities in the main street of Que Que Town … I’m glad to have witnessed seeing her in real life ! and waved proudly to her from the crowd as she went passed by. RIP Queen Elizabeth the Second …. – Privilege Moyo-Breukelman

