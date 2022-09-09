Ruling On Mamombe, Chimbiri Case Postponed

Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere has postponed the case of CCC MP Johanna Mamombe and activist Cecelia Chimbiri case to Monday 12 September 2022 for the ruling on application for discharge at the close of the State case.

Deputy prosecutor general Michael Reza made the application for the postponement after trial magistrate in the matter Ms Faith Mushure was not available on Friday 9 September 2022.

Efforts by defence lawyer Alec Muchadehama to have another date due to prior commitments failed after Reza assured the court that the case would be given priority on Monday.

Magistrate Manuwere granded Mr Reza his wish on the grounds that the assurance was “reasonable”.

