BREAKING: 2 CCC Members Brutally Attacked in Magunje

The CCC party reports that 2 of its members were attacked today in Magunje.

The incidents happened at 8Wire Business Centre. The accuseds are Gebo Chasumba, an alleged ZanuPF terror gangster.

The victims were assaulted for belonging to CCC, the party says.

Here in Magunje terror is escalating and gangs headed by Ndambakuwa are going around intimidating villagers, the party adds saying.

Admitted at Chidamoyo, 2 CCC members were attacked at 8Wire Business Centre by Gebo Chasumba, a ZanuPF terror gangster for belonging to CCC.

