PICTURES: President Mnangagwa Publicly Dressed Like A Dead Man

The below are pictures of the ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa publicly dressed like two men who died a long time ago.

The pictures show the man president Samara Machel who was allegedly assassinated on 19 October 1986. He is also adorning the late Robert Mugabe’s scarf of charm.

Mnangagwa has come out in Machel’s attire ahead of the anniversary of the late President’s assassination, next month, 19 October 1986.

Emmerson Mnangagwa dressed like the late Samora Machel.

Emmerson Mnangagwa dressed like the late Samora Machel.

