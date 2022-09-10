Thousands Expected At President Chamisa Chinhoyi Rally

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is expected to address thousands of party supporters in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

According to CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, Chinhoyi is ready to receive the Champion in Chief.

“Fellow Citizens in Chinhoyi …

This weekend we come to salute and galvanize the base towards Change.

YellowSunday,” Ostallos posted on Facebook.

President Chamisa has denounced violence and political barbarism.

“NEVER KILL FOR MONEY, POLITICS OR POWER. These things are so intoxicating yet so temporary and short lived!”

