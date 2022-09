Woman Drops Chikwambo In Central Harare

By James Gwati- An unidentified Harare woman was seen Saturday dropping a thing believed to be a fortune-seeking magic item.

An eyewitness posted the image of the item on social media.

Posted the eyewitness:

A lady driving a Toyota Fortuner dropped this item outside FantasyLand, opposite Eastgate Mall. She sped off after dumping it.

She sped off after dumping it.@freemanchari @Mavhure @KingJayZim pic.twitter.com/7ltQj2X7mD — Mhofu 🇿🇼 (@NicksonMpofu) September 10, 2022

