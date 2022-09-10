Zambia Reduces Public Transport Fares
10 September 2022
By James Gwati- The government of Zambia has announced a reduction in the transport fares.
Reduced fuel prices have resulted in the government reducing transport fares.
Joseph Kalimbwe, the ruling party’s spokesperson, made the announcement.
He posted:
Following the reduction in the prices of petrol & diesel, long distance public bus fares will tomorrow be reduced across Zambia. Our party, the UPND, remains a determined & pro-poor force in changing & improving the lives of our people !!!