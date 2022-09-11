Another Army Boss Dies

DIRECTOR-General responsible for logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters Brigadier-General Charles Kaneta has died.

He was 64.

Brig-Gen Kaneta died at Hauna District Hospital yesterday at midday after collapsing at his farm in Nyanga.

In a statement, ZDF Headquarters Director of General Policy, Public Relations and International Affairs Brigadier-General Augustine Chipwere said mourners are gathered at Number 7 Married Quarters, Cranbourne West, Harare.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces would like to announce the untimely death of Brigadier General Charles Kaneta who was the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters,” he said.

“General Kaneta 64 collapsed at his farm in Nyanga and was ferried to Hauna District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at around 12 noon on September 10, 2022.”

-State media

