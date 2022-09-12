Another Coup General Dies

Another military general who assisted Emmerson Mnangagwa rise to power in the November 2017 coup, Brigadier-General Charles Kaneta, has died.

Gen Kaneta was 64.

The state media reports that he collapsed and died at his farm in Nyanga on Saturday.

Brig Gen Kaneta was the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.

In a statement on Saturday night, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, the Director General Policy, Public Relations and International Affairs at Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters, said: “The Zimbabwe Defence Forces would like to announce the untimely death of Brigadier General Charles Kaneta who was the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.

“General Kaneta, 64, collapsed at his farm in Nyanga and was ferried to Hauna District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at around 12 noon on 10 September 2022.”

Mourners are gathered at Number 7 Married Quarters Cranborne West, Harare. -state media

