Los Blancos Bury Mallorca

Real Madrid were far from perfect at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, but Los Blancos were propelled to victory by moments of individual brilliance, beating Mallorca 4-1 thanks to glittering moments from Federico Valverde, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo.

While Mallorca striker Muriqui converted Lee Kang-In’s free-kick just past the half-hour to shock the La Liga leaders, Valverde’s stunner just before halftime levelled the score at the break and provided some respite from an otherwise drab first half. Then, after the interval, the pair of Brazilian youngsters took command of the match.

The two combined to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side in front, with Rodrygo weaving through the Mallorca midfield and laying on Vinicius for the finish in the 72nd minute.

Rodrygo would get a goal of his own, an absolutely stunning display of individual skill to carve open the Mallorca defense and deposit the ball past a helpless Pedrag Radjkovic.

The introduction of Luka Modric on the hour mark was critical to the match as well, as Dani Ceballos was a hard worker after earning the start, but just doesn’t provide the same combination of on-ball calm and incisive passing.

Antonio Rudiger completed the scoring from Toni Kroos’ stoppage-time set piece.- The Sporting News

