Zanu PF Hooligans Throw Petrol Bomb At President Chamisa Rally

Despite a bomb scare earlier, our Chinhoyi #ThankYouRally is going ahead.

The mood is electric & the bumper crowd is ecstatic.

Our Change Champion in Chief has arrived & is sharing his message of hope & inspiration for Chinhoyi & #MashBest! #FakaPressure

