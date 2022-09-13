Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League Clash

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski returns to face his former club Bayern Munich when the two giants meet in a potentially-explosive UEFA Champions League Group C clash at the Allienz Arena tonight.

The Poland international moved to the Catalan club for a £42.5 million before the start of the 2022/23 season after spending eight years in Munich, where he scored 344 goals in all competitions.

Lewandowski netted 13 goals for Bayern in Europe’s premier club competition last season, as Julian Nagelsmann’s men were eliminated by Villarreal in the quarter-finals.

He has had an impressive start to life at Barcelona under Xavi, scoring six goals in five LaLiga matches.

Bayern have won their last 11 Champions League games against Barcelona but today’s encounter is a totally different ballgame, as Xavi’s men are firing from all cylinders.

Kick off is 21:00.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

