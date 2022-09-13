Parirenyatwa Hospital Confirms Reports Of Ceiling Collapse

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has confirmed that two patients who were under observation sustained minor injuries after part of the ceiling in the physician’s bay collapsed in the early hours of today.

According to a statement from the hospital, the accident that happened in the early hours of Tuesday left two patients injured though they were attended to by doctors and discharged home.

“We would like to confirm the occurrence of an unfortunate incidence in the Physician’s Bay today (13/09/22) in the early hours of the morning. A small part of the ceiling in one of the cubicles unexpectedly fell on two of the patients under observation in the cubicle.

“Both patients were immediately examined by our doctors. They sustained minor injuries and got appropriate treatment. The patients were eventually discharged home following completion of their initial observations,” the hospital said.

The state of Zimbabwe hospitals has come under serious scrutiny amid concerns of neglect and under funding by the government.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has on numerous occasions blamed corruption for the state the country’s health delivery system.

