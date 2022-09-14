All roads lead to Shoko Festival 2022 : Zim’s biggest urban culture extravaganza

HARARE – Shoko Festival, the country’s biggest urban culture jubilee, is set to kick off from 27th of 27th of September to the 1st of October.

This year’s Shoko Festival will headline with the theme PARTYcipate, featuring a variety of renowned local artistes such as Zimdancehall prodigy Freeman, Hip-hop sensation Voltz JT, and hip-hop queen Kikky Badass.

PARTYcipate is a clarion call to encourage young people to participate in public processes, including elections that shape their future.

The festive hub, which is capitalizing on the current relaxation of Covid-19 regulations, will adopt a hybrid format in which most of its events will be physical and some will be online to accommodate those who will be unable to attend physically.

The main festivities will take place at Moto Republik, with alternating events being hosted at venues spread across Harare and Chitungwiza.

Cde Fatso

Shoko Festival director, Samm Farai Monro affectionately known by his moniker Cde Fatso said that this year’s edition aimed to bring to the spotlight local artists who had been marginalized by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year at Shoko we want to celebrate our amazing local acts. We want to show that

local is legit.

“During the two years of lockdowns and Covid-19 pandemic, our Zimbabwean artists were the

ones who kept us entertained and motivated while we were stuck at home.

“At the same time the local arts sector suffered massively due to a lack of live shows with venues being closed,” said Cde Fatso.

Trap Sungura pioneer Tanto Wavie, Brian Jeck from Chegutu, and Bulawayo-based rapper Luminous are among the local artists who will headline the Proudly Zimbabwean urban culture edition.

Events lined up for this year also include: the Voice 2 Rep Watch Party, the exhilarating Women’s Cypher, Mash Up Night, and the comedy Roast of Temba Mliswa.

