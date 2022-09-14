BREAKING: UZ Students Released from Custody | PICTURES

The Zinasu Legal Secretary Boris Muguti announces that 12 of the 14 students arrested during the successful fees demonstration, have been released. He adds saying the remaining 2 will appear in court tomorrow morning.

12 of 14 the arrested UZ students have been released after paying fine. The remaining 2 will be appearing in court tomorrow morning. Much thanks to @ZLHRLawyers for the unlimited support. #FeesMustFall pic.twitter.com/mrINK4BLld — BORIS (@BorisCde) September 13, 2022

