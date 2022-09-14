UZ Students Sustain Injuries After Police Arrest Over #Feesmustfall Demo

Spread the love

Some University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students sustained injuries after they were assaulted by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who apprehended them on Monday 12 September 2022 during a protest against the exorbitant increase in tuition fees.

ZRP officers on Monday 12 September 2022 arrested 14 UZ students and detained them at Avondale Police Station after accusing them of staging a protest at their Mt Pleasant campus against the university’s decision to astronomically hike tuition fees.

Some students were left nursing injuries after they were assaulted by the truncheon-wielding ZRP officers.

Lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who responded to the arrest of the students, were initially denied access to their clients both at UZ and at Avondale Police Station on Monday 12 September 2022 and were only allowed to interview them on Tuesday 13 September 2022 around 1:30 PM.

The 14 students are Havana Mtetwa, Natasha Zhuwaya, Ropafadzo Mutangadura, Mufaro Vhutuza, Fatima Ajida, Fungai Chitodhla, Beyond Wendy Siwela, Thelma Nzero, David Musasa, Godknows Zabwa, Owen Mashaya, Tinashe Zana, Tinotenda Mwenje and Fletcher Katwe.

The UZ students’ right to privacy was violated as their mobile phone

handsets were seized and accessed while in detention without their

consent.

They are expected to appear in court on Wednesday 14 September 2022.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...