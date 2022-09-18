Armed Robbers Escape With US$6K

By-Armed robbers Saturday pounced on Fidelity Building in Bulawayo and got away with US$6270 and ZAR5 000.

Fidelity is a 12-story building between 11th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo’s Central Business District (CBD).

Reports suggest that the robbers escaped before police arrived and cordoned off the area.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the suspected robbers pounced on a Women Empowerment Trust housed in the building that also acts as a money transfer agent.

He said they also harassed customers queuing to get their money and allegedly locked into a room. Nyathi told Sunday News:

The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred at a Women Empowerment Trust at 6th Floor, Fidelity Building, Bulawayo where two armed robbers pounced and got away with US$6 270 as well as R5 000. The company is also involved in money transfer. They also harassed customers who wanted to collect and deposit their money.

He said police reacted swiftly to information and cordoned off the building with initial reports indicating that the robbers were still inside the building.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on entering the building, the police realised that the robbers had already sneaked out when they got to the scene.

Sources said police then looked at the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the building, and observed the two suspected robbers in the act.

The suspects reportedly fled in a white Honda Fit vehicle, and by the time security personnel in the building alerted the police, the suspects had escaped.

